Mordecai’s experience leads to calm demeanor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are a lot of new faces around the Badger football program and on the field, arguably none are more important than quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai has been around college football for a long time. The redshirt senior came to Madison via the transfer portal from SMU and prior to that, he spent three years at Oklahoma

The 6-2, 218 pound quarterback has been described by his teammates as cool calm and collected, about as relaxed as you can get on a football field. That calm demeanor comes from experience, which makes him a special player.

“He’s a great leader,” said Skyler Bell, Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore wide receiver. “He’s a guy that, when you think a play is going to break down and something’s going to happen, he’s going to make something happen. Whether that’s with his legs, extending the play, or just being able to make a play. He has that “It Factor” where he can maneuver out of the pocket, he can make guys miss in space, and you need that from a quarterback.”

His teammates describe him as not only calm on the field, but also off. They also say his demeanor is contagious.

“I mean, for me, it protrudes confidence from him,” said Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman. “He’s not out there scrambling, he’s calm, he’s level-headed, and he’s ready to play.”

In 2022 at SMN, Mordecai threw for 3,524 yards, good for 33 touchdowns and a 65% completion.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.