Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling

Green Bay Packers' Danny Etling rides a bike to NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29,...
Green Bay Packers' Danny Etling rides a bike to NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition Sunday by releasing Danny Etling.

Etling’s release leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, is entering his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers selected Clifford out of Penn State in the fifth round of this year’s draft. McGough signed with the Packers the week before the start of training camp.

Etling was on Green Bay’s practice squad for all of the 2022 season and part of the 2021 season. He played collegiately for Purdue from 2013-14 and for LSU from 2016-17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Pearl (front) and Rhonda SearVogel (back, pictured)
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.

Latest News

United States' players react after losing their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in its earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the second half of an NCAA...
Mordecai’s experience leads to calm demeanor
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, douses Blake Perkins, right, after Perkins hit a winning...
Perkins hits RBI single in 10th to lift Brewers to 3-2 win over Pirates
Former NFL player Joe Thomas, left, and his wife Annie unveil his bust during his induction...
Browns reliable tackle Joe Thomas finally gets biggest victory, enshrinement into Hall of Fame