Vehicle fire closes I-94 West

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire has closed miles of I-94 Westbound from Wis 73 to County N.

Officials say the westbound lanes are all closed to allow fire responders to deal with the scene.

The left lane of eastbound I-94 is also closed, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. Traffic in the eastbound lanes is backed up three miles, WSP said.

Police could be seen directing traffic leaving I-94 at the Wis 73 exit on 511WI.gov.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

