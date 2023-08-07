Comfortable weather for the workweek

Partly sunny & seasonable today

Humidity not too bad this week

Rain chances: Wednesday & Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A storm system is passing by to the east of here today, giving us a mild start to the workweek.

What’s Coming Up...

We’ll stay mild with a mix of clouds and sun on Monday. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. High pressure will then take over for Tuesday bringing sunshine and warmer conditions.

Wednesday evening looks like the next chance of showers, but over the last few days, the forecast models have been trending down on the amount of precipitation we could get. Temperatures will remain warm with a southerly wind.

Looking Ahead...

We’re also watching for the potential of showers and thunderstorms next Friday, but as we look to next weekend, all models point to plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

