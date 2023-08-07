Darlington man sentenced for assaulting Grant Co. correctional officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Darlington man convicted of attacking correctional officers and exposing himself to them was sentenced last week, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday.

The charges against Joshua Johnson stem from two separate incidents and were discussed in a two-phase jury trial. He was sentenced on Aug. 4.

The sheriff’s office explained the first phase of trial addressed two counts of battery by prisoner, one count of attempted battery by prisoner, one count of criminal damage to property and one count of threats to a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Johnson, 41, struck two correctional officers on June 22, 2021, at the Grant County Jail. The sheriff’s office noted that one of the people hurt had to be taken to a hospital for injuries to her head and face. The other person received minor injuries.

Johnson was found guilty of these charges and will serve five years in prison.

The second phase of trial determined Johnson’s sentence for disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior. The sheriff’s office reported that Johnson exposed himself to correctional officers in January.

He received one more year of prison for these charges, officials added.

