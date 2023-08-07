Fraternity’s surveillance cameras recorded themselves being stolen

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of stealing security cameras from a fraternity house apparently did not put enough thought into the fact they could be rolling at the time, a Madison Police Dept. report indicated.

According to the MPD statement, the cameras were recording, and they captured him swiping the devices from the house’s common area.

After officers responded to the home on Langdon Street around 10 a.m. that day, another officer spotted the suspect nearby, MPD’s statement continued.

As if video that is reported to have shown him committing the crime was not enough, the 41-year-old man allegedly still had the cameras on him when he was arrested. The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a burglary count.

