LakeApalooza set for next month in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - LakeApalooza is approaching next month in Green Lake.

The community dance event on Sep. 2 will feature live music from Gizzae, Clan Donald and the Davidson Country Band.

Starting at 3 p.m. is when the festivities begin downtown in the parking lot of American Legion. Live music will be held throughout the day, featuring Gizzae performing the pipes and a drums entrance by Clan Donald and the Davidson Country Band taking the stage at 7 p.m.

A variety of food trucks will be in attendance, including Adam’s Rib BBQ, Caribbean Taste, Osorio’s and Jamie Beach.

For more information about LakeApalooza, visit www.visitgreenlake.com.

