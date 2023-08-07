Madison Comedy Week underway through Sunday

Madison Comedy Week has been running since 2018.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Comedy Week is off to the races with more than 100 acts in the capitol city ready to deliver some comedic relief.

From now through August 13, the eight-day comedy festival features over 25 standup, improv, sketch comedy, music and entertainment shows.

Shows will be held at various locations around the city including Comedy on State, The Bur Oak and McPike Park.

Tickets are on sale from Madison Comedy Week’s website.

Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week, Jake Snell, joins The Morning Show Monday after night one of MCW from The Bur Oak.

