Madison police seize “real-looking BB gun” from teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A BB gun allegedly wielded by a teenager at a party in Madison over the weekend had none of the typical markings to let people know it was fake, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The air-powered weapon looked like a real pistol when it was pulled out late Saturday night at a business on Eagan Rd., on the city’s east side, MPD reported. The police statement said the 16-year-old boy pulled it out of his backpack during a confrontation with another individual.

The business’ security was able to detain the suspect until MPD officers arrived shortly after 10 p.m., the report continued. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center where he was booked on counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MPD noted that officers have recovered the gun, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.