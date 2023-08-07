Missing Mauston teen may be headed to Chicago, police say

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Mauston Police Dept. is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who may be headed to Chicago.

Authorities are searching for Athena Tserkezis, 15, and say she has ties to the Illinois city. Its alert early Monday afternoon indicated she may still be trying to find a way to get there.

Tserkezis is described as standing 5′9″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen earlier Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mauston Police Dept. at 608-847-6363 or to contact local law enforcement.

