MPD: Suspect cuts hand on glass he smashed during Madison break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A burglary suspect cut himself on the glass he broke to break into a convenience store on Madison’s east side early Monday morning, the police dept. reported.

The man threw a rock through the door window of a BP gas station in the 2700 block of East Washington Ave. and cut himself as he tried getting into the shop, the MPD statement indicated. Once inside, he allegedly tried – but failed – to nab multiple packs of cigarettes.

He was still there when officers arrived around 3:15 a.m. and was taken into custody. The report noted that he was able to leave the store without hurting himself.

The 40-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts including burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

