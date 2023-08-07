MPD: Suspect cuts hand on glass he smashed during Madison break-in

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A burglary suspect cut himself on the glass he broke to break into a convenience store on Madison’s east side early Monday morning, the police dept. reported.

The man threw a rock through the door window of a BP gas station in the 2700 block of East Washington Ave. and cut himself as he tried getting into the shop, the MPD statement indicated. Once inside, he allegedly tried – but failed – to nab multiple packs of cigarettes.

He was still there when officers arrived around 3:15 a.m. and was taken into custody. The report noted that he was able to leave the store without hurting himself.

The 40-year-old man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts including burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Pearl (front) and Rhonda SearVogel (back, pictured)
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

Latest News

The Madison Police Department report a BB gun seized from a teen on Saturday, August 7, 2023,...
Madison police seize “real-looking BB gun” from teen
Fraternity’s surveillance cameras recorded themselves being stolen
Hearings in Lily Peters case to start on Monday
Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash