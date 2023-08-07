Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits recovery center to discuss opioid crisis

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Harbor Recovery Center in Columbia County today to address problems and solutions related to the state’s opioid crisis.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Harbor Recovery Center in Columbia County today to address problems and solutions related to the state’s opioid crisis.

Baldwin said she had personal connections to this issue, as her mother struggled with addiction to prescribed opioids.

“It’s truly frightening and I’ve been having discussions with folks across the state about how we can better tackle this crisis together and from every angle possible,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin mentioned several efforts she has been making to give more funding to care and recovery for those struggling with addiction.

Baldwin praised Harbor Recovery Center for their holistic approach to addressing the epidemic. She said there must be community efforts in order to make any progress.

“This epidemic really encompasses a lot of different but interconnected problems that need to be addressed, and the way I see it we need to address all of them from disrupting supply chains all the way to stopping someone from overdosing and everything in between,” Baldwin said.

The last full year of data says there were over 1400 overdoses in Wisconsin, according to Baldwin. She said opioid affects those struggling with addiction and those close to them.

Baldwin added that she was hoping to hear from Columbia Co. community leaders and leaders in the recovery center

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Pearl (front) and Rhonda SearVogel (back, pictured)
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a convenience store on...
MPD: Suspect cuts hand on glass he smashed during Madison break-in
The Madison Police Department report a BB gun seized from a teen on Saturday, August 7, 2023,...
Madison police seize “real-looking BB gun” from teen
Fraternity’s surveillance cameras recorded themselves being stolen
Hearings in Lily Peters case to start on Monday
The police statement said the 16-year-old boy pulled it out of his backpack during a...
Madison police seize “real-looking BB gun” from teen