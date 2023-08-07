Wisconsin State Patrol aerial units cracking down on traffic violations this week

The department lists when and where it will be taking action
Ground state patrol units are standing by and available to receive reports from aerial units...
Ground state patrol units are standing by and available to receive reports from aerial units about traffic violations.(WMTV)
By Amanda Olson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has begun cracking down on traffic violations this week.

The air unit for the State Patrol is scheduled to be surveilling the following areas on these dates;

  • Tuesday, August 8: I-39/90 in Dane County
  • Friday, August 11: US 10 in Waupaca County
  • Saturday, August 12th and Sunday August 13th : I-94 in Eau Claire County

The State Patrol’s goal is to enhance public safety. The agency explained with aerial surveillance, it is easier to spot drivers violating the law. When spotted from the air, it is communicated to the ground patrol to begin pursuing a stop.

These aerial traffic enforcements are usually announced publicly to make Wisconsin drivers aware and to drive with caution, ultimately to reinforce safe and smart driving.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Pearl (front) and Rhonda SearVogel (back, pictured)
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a convenience store on...
MPD: Suspect cuts hand on glass he smashed during Madison break-in
The Madison Police Department report a BB gun seized from a teen on Saturday, August 7, 2023,...
Madison police seize “real-looking BB gun” from teen
Fraternity’s surveillance cameras recorded themselves being stolen
Hearings in Lily Peters case to start on Monday
The police statement said the 16-year-old boy pulled it out of his backpack during a...
Madison police seize “real-looking BB gun” from teen