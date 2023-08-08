1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused of killing a Dodgeville man over the Fourth of July weekend in 2021 was sentenced Monday, according to court records.

Christopher Somersett, Jr. will serve life in prison, with eligibility to apply for extended supervision on his 65th birthday, in 2060.

Somersett, 28, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide.

Somersett is one of two men convicted of killing Keshaun Davis-Williams in a Madison shooting over two years ago.

Officers found Keshaun-Davis, 23, in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021, when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange, the Madison Police Department reported at the time. Officers performed life-saving measures until medical teams arrived to rush him to the hospital where he died. Somersett was arrested two days later.

In December of 2022, Avieon Little pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide- party to a crime in connection with the victim’s death. In March, Little tried to withdraw his plea but his motion was denied. The 26-year-old is due for his sentencing hearing on Aug. 24.

