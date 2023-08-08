100+ adoptable kittens ahead of Verona adoption and resource center grand opening

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign is back for a ninth season.

The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations are helping to find furever homes for pets in need.

Shelters participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters event include Iowa County Humane Society (Dodgeville), Dane County Humane Society (Madison), 9 Lives Rescue Inc (Middleton) and Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center (Verona).

The Morning Show visits with Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center, Tuesday, to meet some kittens and get a first look into their new expanded resource center! A grand opening is being held at 161 Horizon Drive in Verona, Aug. 12 from 2:00-4p.m. Reduced adoption fees are being offered all of August.

There are so many cats waiting for a furr-ever home, maybe one will steal your heart when looking at available animals here.

In the eight former Clear the Shelters campaigns nationally, more than 860,000 pets have been adopted.

