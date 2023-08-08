Badgers wrap camp from UW-Platteville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers wrapped up camp from UW-Platteville on Tuesday…. And it might seem obvious, or even outright silly, but one of the main points of emphasis this camp, and all of this year, is adjusting to Luke Fickell’s new system. It started in the spring, and was ironed out at camp.

“The facility and what we got done here was an ‘A,’” Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell said. “Not saying our team is anywhere close to an A, it has nothing to do with it. Even us as coaches and how we do things. But, I think management of expectations is we don’t talk a whole lot about it. We know what our expectations are every day.”

Fickell also said at the tail end of camp, managing his guys hit count is important.

”Everyone always talks about tackling,” Fickell said. “If you don’t go live in practice, it’s about ball security if you don’t go live in practice. And I think if you’ve been here, you’ve seen, you know, there’s challenges. Those guys, wide receivers, are getting hit because DBs are going for balls and that what you want to have happen because then you probably don’t have to go live in those situations. You want wideouts to catch the ball and get thudded up pretty hard in some of those situations, so now you recognize now you probably don’t have to go live because you’re challenging the ball security in all of those things.”

Night practices just hit a little different 🤩 pic.twitter.com/by3GPOyE7B — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 8, 2023

After practice on Monday, Fickell said the Badgers will no doubt be back at UW-Platteville for camps in the future. He said his guys and his staff loved the experience and the environment away from Madison, and Fickell added that the steak was pretty dang good.

The Badgers will be back in Madison for practice on Wednesday after taking Tuesday off, but as of Tuesday, we’re just 24 days away from Wisconsin’s first game of the year.

