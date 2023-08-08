Bagley man crashes into building, then his own fence, Grant Co. Sheriff reports

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAGLEY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Bagley man struck a building before crashing into his own fence while heading home, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver hit the side of the Wyalusing Township Shop building with his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado late Wednesday night when he was trying to turnaround in its parking lot. The damage was not reported until the next morning, the statement noted.

The Sheriff’s Office described the damage to an exterior and an interior wall as “significant.”

After allegedly striking the building, the 69-year-old man, was on his way home when his full-size pickup went into a ditch on Co. Hwy. P and struck multiple fence posts. All that damage, however, happened on land he owned, the Sheriff’s Office pointed out.

Through it all, the Silverado was minorly damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time, suffered minor injuries, the report added. It did not indicate whether he went to the hospital.

