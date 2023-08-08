Bond set at $500k for suspect accused of firing at Marshall police

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A $500,000 cash bond was set for the man accused of shooting at a Marshall police officer after running from trying to steal alcohol at a liquor store, according to court records.

Jeremy Wilz, 21, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Monday for his initial appearance. He is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, retail theft- intentionally take (<=$500), battery, and resisting or obstructing an officer. The latter three charges are misdemeanors, which he pleaded not guilty to on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, police were told around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 2 that a weapons offense had happened at Caps & Corks Liquor Store, on the 500 block of Plaza Drive, in Marshall, and they were given a description of the suspect, later identified as Wilz.

A man who was inside the store at the time of the alleged offense told a Marshall Police Department officer that the suspect walked into the liquor store and started lifting liquor bottles and putting them back down. The witness said he was suspicious of Wilz when he started walking around with the liquor bottles, and alleged Wilz tried to leave the store with four large bottles of alcohol without paying for them.

Jeremy Wilz, 21, is accused of first-degree attempted homicide after allegedly shooting at an officer while running from the Marshall Police Dept., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The complaint states the witness tried to stop Wilz, and saw a gun fall from the suspect during the fight. The witness was able to escape and get ahold of the gun.

The man tried to call police when the suspect jumped over the counter and wrestled with the witness over control of the gun, the complaint details. The man told police that as they were wrestling over the gun, he was fearful for his life as he thought the gun was pointed at him throughout the struggle. The suspect was able to grab the gun and run out of the store.

The complaint reports that the witness suffered a cut to his left knee, which needed stitches, and scrapes on his right elbow. He also had swelling on his forehead.

Later that evening, officers reported seeing the suspect around 8:30 p.m. riding a motorized scooter. As the suspect continued on, the complaint states officers repeatedly told him to stop but he continued riding the scooter. The suspect eventually dropped the scooter and started running toward a gas station. One of the officers pulled out his Taser and told the suspect to stop running or he would use the Taser.

Police are responding to a gas station in downtown Marshall, WI, Wednesday night. (NBC15/Tyler Peters)

As officers continued chasing after Wilz, one of the officers yelled out that she saw a gun. There was a bright flash and a gunshot, the officer reported hearing. The officer reported that she thought the other officer was shot because she saw him fall to the ground. She also claimed that she was “100%” sure that the suspect had pointed the gun at the other officer.

The suspect old investigators that he thought he was going to be shot by the officers while he was running away, saying he saw something pointed at him and heard something to the effect of “Taser” and “shoot.”

The officer who was shot at reported believing the suspect was within 10 feet of him when the gunshot was fired. Wilz contends that there was a significant amount of distance between him and the officer and that he pointed in the air and didn’t want to hurt anyone.

“I wished they would have handled it better,” the suspect is cited saying in the complaint.

As detectives were reading the suspect his rights, they asked him what had happened. Wilz allegedly said, “I made a dumb decision” and “I was scared for my life.”

Wilz explained that he went to the store to buy alcohol, but realized he had no money on him. He said he was going to take the alcohol outside, get money from a friend, and then return to the store and pay for it.

Wilz will appear in court again on Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

