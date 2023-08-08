Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity

Latest News

FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case
A crash near where I-90/94 split up, outside of Tomah, has closed all westbound lanes and...
I-94 crash closed westbound lanes in Monroe Co.
All westbound lanes of I-90/94 are shut down Tuesday afternoon right before the point where the...
I-94 crash closed westbound lanes in Monroe Co.
Caregiver and elderly woman discussing care.
Wisconsin DHS announces free training program for caregivers