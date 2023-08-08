Fitchburg bicyclists raise safety awareness after two separate crashes involving bikes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bikers in the Fitchburg area are sharing their experiences and raising awareness after two separate crashes involving bicyclists left two people injured Monday.

The first crash happened around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of McKee Road and Nesbitt Road, police explained, where a vehicle turning onto McKee Road from a stop sign struck a bicyclist going across the intersection. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The second crash happened around 9 a.m. at County Highway MM and Byrne Road. Fitchburg Police Dept. said that the biker was stopped at a stop sign when a driver allegedly made too sharp of a turn, causing them to drive into the wrong lane and collide with the bicyclist. FPD said the bicyclist may have a broken wrist from the crash and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Longtime biker John Massey says he was in a crash that took him three years to recover and heal.

“I had a biking accident in 2011,” he said. “I got hit by a car and broke my clavicle and some ribs.”

Massey mentions its important to make yourself visible to drivers on the road.

“Wear the orange shirt so people can see me when I’m biking,” Massey said. “I do the bike paths mostly too stay off the road more as much as I can to be a bit safer on the bike paths.”

Fitchburg biker Kimora Williams says she journeys past McKee Road often. She believes bike lanes are more established.

“I think the lanes in Fitchburg are definitely a little bit wider,” Williams said.

She points to being vigilant on busy streets.

“Be super careful,” Williams said. “Make sure you’re watching for cars especially during the day time there are a lot of cars passing on McKee Road.”

Only five minutes from the McKee crash--Verona Mountain Bike Club students learn bike safety every Monday and Wednesday.

“Keep your hands on the brakes and keep your eyes up so you can see what’s coming,” Verona Mountain Bike Club Coach David Styers.

Coach Styers teaches teens about inherent dangers of the road.

“We use the cross walks. We have coaches that stay on either side to make sure cars are stopping and we stay on the trail,” Styers said. “When we get over to where we do our training we pretty much stay away from the automobiles as best as possible.”

Fitchburg Police urge bikers to be more cautious and observant of their surroundings to help prevent future crashes.

In both crashes Monday morning, the drivers were cited for failure to yield right of way and conducting an improper turn.

