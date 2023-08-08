Grant Co. officials searching for semi driver in hit-and-run

The sheriff’s office said it believes the semi would have minimal damage on its rear driver’s...
The sheriff’s office said it believes the semi would have minimal damage on its rear driver’s side.(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County officials are working to identify the driver of a semi allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a 16-year-old’s vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on County Road O, near the intersection with Rockville Road, in Harrison Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Potosi teen was heading to work, going eastbound on County Road O, when a semi truck , with an empty flatbed construction trailer attached was heading westbound. The teen told authorities that the semi was hugging the centerline around a curve when it clipped the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The semi driver continued on, leaving the 16-year-old’s Chevrolet Impala with moderate damage. The vehicle was unable to be driven away and the teen said he did not get the semi’s license plate information.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the semi trailer would have minimal damage on its rear driver’s side.

Anyone who has information on this hit-and-run was asked to call the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Pearl (front) and Rhonda SearVogel (back, pictured)
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

Latest News

Christopher Somersett
1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing sentenced
Hearings in Lily Peters case to start on Monday
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Madison Police arrest man after armed group reported outside gas station
The Madison Police Dept. arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a convenience store on...
MPD: Suspect cuts hand on glass he smashed during Madison break-in