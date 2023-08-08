Grant Co. officials searching for semi driver in hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County officials are working to identify the driver of a semi allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a 16-year-old’s vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on County Road O, near the intersection with Rockville Road, in Harrison Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Potosi teen was heading to work, going eastbound on County Road O, when a semi truck , with an empty flatbed construction trailer attached was heading westbound. The teen told authorities that the semi was hugging the centerline around a curve when it clipped the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The semi driver continued on, leaving the 16-year-old’s Chevrolet Impala with moderate damage. The vehicle was unable to be driven away and the teen said he did not get the semi’s license plate information.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the semi trailer would have minimal damage on its rear driver’s side.

Anyone who has information on this hit-and-run was asked to call the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.