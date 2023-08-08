I-94 crash closed westbound lanes in Monroe Co.

Traffic backed up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, following a crash on I-90/94 west.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) – All westbound lanes of I-90/94 are shut down Tuesday afternoon right before the point where the Interstates split in Monroe Co.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports a crash near mile marker 46 has shut down all lanes between the Co. Hwy. PP interchange, near Oakdale, and the point east of Tomah where I-94 breaks off heading north and I-90 goes west.

WisDOT’s 511 traffic cam shows major delays for drivers with nearly stopped traffic all the way back to the Oakdale exit ramp. The agency’s alert estimates I-90/94 will not reopen for at least two hours.

No information about the wreck has been released, including how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

