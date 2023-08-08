Kaul urges Dane Co. judge to go ahead and rule on 1849 abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking a Dane County judge to quickly rule that the state’s near-total ban on abortions is unenforceable.

Democratic Attorney General Kaul announced Monday that he filed a motion and brief asking the circuit court to rule that a state statute does not criminalize abortion.

“Women should not be denied the freedom to make fundamental reproductive health-care decisions,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Our filing today marks another important step in our fight to protect the freedom and safety of women in Wisconsin.”

The brief asks for the judge to decide on the motion without a hearing being called to discuss the argument.

Wisconsin lawmakers enacted statutes outlawing abortion in all cases except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after Wisconsin became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion had nullified the ban, but legislators never repealed it. Then, the high court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated the statutes.

Kaul has vowed to restore abortion access. He filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban. Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Sheboygan County’s Republican district attorney, Joel Urmanski, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case in December of last year.

Kaul’s attorneys have countered that the two laws are in conflict and doctors need to know where they stand.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper explained in a written ruling denying Urmanski’s dismissal motion that she interprets the 1849 law as prohibiting people from killing fetuses by assaulting or battering the mother. The law doesn’t apply to consensual abortion because it doesn’t use the word “abortion.”

In her ruling, she wrote, “[t]here is no such thing as an `1849 Abortion Ban` in Wisconsin.”

