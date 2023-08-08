Madison Police arrest man after armed group reported outside gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man after a group of people was seen with masks and guns outside of a gas station on Madison’s east side.

An individual told police that they saw the group late Saturday night outside of the Capitol Petro Mart, on the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue. The group got into two separate vehicles and sped away from the area before officers could arrive, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

One of the vehicles was seen in the 800 block of Thompson Drive, police noted. The occupants got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment complex, where MPD officers and a K9 unit tracked the group down. No one was arrested.

MPD continued, noting police in another jurisdiction saw the other vehicle and began to chase it. The vehicle crashed near Nelson Road and Crossing Place, and the people in the vehicle ran away.

Police responding to the area found a gun inside of the car, while a K9 found a loaded gun in the grass. The second gun was illegally modified to be fully automatic.

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old, who faces charges of resisting, obstructing and a probation violation. Police added that the teen could face additional charges.

