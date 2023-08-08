Madison police explain how thief has been stealing purses downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department explained how a suspect has been stealing purses in downtown Madison recently and released two photographs of him, in hopes of receiving information that could lead to his arrest.

Investigators found the man would walk up to the intended victim with a coat. He would allegedly place the coat over the purse or wallet and then leave the establishment with the stolen item still hidden.

They noted that the man appears to pick his target and watch the person for a while before making his move.

The Madison Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect accused of stealing multiple purses at downtown bars and restaurants in June and July. (Madison Police Dept.)

In one instance, a victim lost something that can never be replaced: a photograph of a loved one who has since died, according to MPD’s report.

After taking the purse, the thief would take the credit cards and start making purchases. This went on throughout June and July, MPD noted.

The Madison Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect accused of stealing multiple purses at downtown bars and restaurants in June and July. (Madison Police Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.