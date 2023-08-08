Madison police look to identify man caught on camera near food truck fire

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man see near a food truck on the city’s far west side around the time it was set on fire.

In an update Tuesday, the police department released four surveillance images of the person and asked anyone who recognizes him to reach out to investigators. The agency’s statement gave no indication if the person is currently considered to be a suspect, a person of interest, or a possible witness.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire which was reported last Wednesday morning. At the time, the food truck was parked behind the Swagat Restaurant, in the 700 block of N. High Point Road.

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he...
The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he was seen on surveillance cameras near where a food truck caught fire behind the Swagat Indian Restaurant, in the 700 block of N. High Point Road, on August 2, 2023.(Released by Madison Police Dept.)

Investigators with the Madison Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined in the investigation, MPD said. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or has information about the crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Caption

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he...
Food Truck Fire Investigation
Traffic backed up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, following a crash on I-90/94 west.
I-94 crash closed westbound lanes in Monroe Co.
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones run a drill during NFL football training camp...
Packers’ AJ Dillon eager to rebound after busy offseason in which he wrote a book and became a dad