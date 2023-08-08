Madison police look to identify man caught on camera near food truck fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man see near a food truck on the city’s far west side around the time it was set on fire.

In an update Tuesday, the police department released four surveillance images of the person and asked anyone who recognizes him to reach out to investigators. The agency’s statement gave no indication if the person is currently considered to be a suspect, a person of interest, or a possible witness.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire which was reported last Wednesday morning. At the time, the food truck was parked behind the Swagat Restaurant, in the 700 block of N. High Point Road.

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he was seen on surveillance cameras near where a food truck caught fire behind the Swagat Indian Restaurant, in the 700 block of N. High Point Road, on August 2, 2023. (Released by Madison Police Dept.)

Investigators with the Madison Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined in the investigation, MPD said. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or has information about the crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

