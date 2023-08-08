MPD: Extra patrols will target speeders, drunk drivers in Madison and Dane Co.

The Madison Police Dept. warns that extra officers and Dane Co. deputies will be patrolling the streets, looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seatbelts, or driving under the influence.(Pexels)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Everyone driving in and around Madison will want to keep an extra eye on their speedometer and be sure they are buckled up.

The Madison Police Dept. and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office will soon put extra officers and deputies on the road who will target people speeding, not wearing their seat belts, or under the influence of alcohol, MPD warned.

The agencies will have people working overtime on the effort, the police dept. noted. Those bonus hours will be paid for with a grant from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the MPD statement explained.

“The goal of these extra patrols is not only to enhance public safety, but to prevent needless tragedies,” its message continued.

According to the MPD figures, speeding is the number one cause of injuries and death on Wisconsin roads. When it comes to drivers under the influence, a person is hurt or killed in the state every two hours.

A final reminder from MPD urged drivers to put their cell phones down to avoid distractions on the road.

