Names released of men who died in separate drownings on the same day in Waushara Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people who drowned late last month in a pair of drownings in county that happened within two hours of each other.

A Sheboygan man was identified as the first person who died on July 29 when he went under the water on Long Lake in the Town of Springwater.

Randall Schneider was trying to swim from a boat to shore at the time, the Sheriff’s Officer previously reported. After receiving a 911 call around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews found the man, they took life-saving measures but were unable to revive him, the report continued.

A little more than an hour-and-a-half later, emergency crews were called to Silver Lake, in the Town of Marion, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller told dispatchers Moises Pineda-Linares, 37, went under and could not be located. The Kaukauna man’s body was found the next morning.

