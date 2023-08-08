Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella comes to Sun Prairie

Get ready to break out the glass slippers and meet Prince Charming! The Broadway version of Cinderella is coming to Sun Prairie this weekend.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre will perform the classic tale for three more shows, one each on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, and a matinee on Aug. 13. While the classic story puts the trod upon heroine in a world now a thousand years old, the legendary playwriting team of Rodgers and Hammerstein an update that’s been coming for a millennium.

Actors will take the stage at the Sun Prairie East High School Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. The Sunday showing starts at 2 p.m., with doors also opening a half-hour earlier.

Ella Kleefisch and Gabe Hanna discuss Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's performance of Cinderella...
Ella Kleefisch and Gabe Hanna discuss Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's performance of Cinderella, on Aug. 7, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

Tickets are $20 each with discounts for seniors, military members, and children under 18 years old. They can be purchased at the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre website.

