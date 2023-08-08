Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer supports research, care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison-area community is encouraged to support pancreatic cancer patients and research efforts during the 10th Roll and Stroll for Pancreas Cancer event this year.

The Pancreas Cancer Task Force has a goal of raising $200,000 this year to support cancer care and research at Carbone Cancer Center.

This year’s event is dedicated to former University of Wisconsin- Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Blank died in February after an aggressive cancer diagnosis, organizers noted. She was 67 years old.

The event starts on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Capital Brewery, at 7734 Terrace Avenue, in Middleton. Those who wish to participate can choose from a 50K, 25K or 5K bike ride, a 5K run, or a two-mile roll and stroll. The roll and stroll is open to walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards, and even dogs.

Attendees can listen to music, play games and eat food at the Roll and Stroll. Those who wish to register or see the full agenda can check out the event website.

