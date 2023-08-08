Summer-Like Stretch

Isolated Showers Wednesday

Dry For Thursday

Scattered Showers Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A summer-like pattern continues on as we head through the end of the week. We can expect above normal temperatures into the 80s, tolerable humidity, and at times some chances of rain. Right now, it looks like Friday offers up the best chance of more organized shower and storm activity. Outside of that, some isolated showers just about every day can be expected. The weekend looks to have more of the same.

What’s Coming Up...

Clearing skies tonight with seasonable temperatures around 60 degrees. A light westerly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers possible by late day into the evening hours. Highs into the middle 80 with a light southwesterly wind of 5-10 mph. A lingering shower Wednesday night, otherwise partly cloudy skies with lows into the lower 60s. Back to sunshine Thursday with highs into the lower 80s. Clear Thursday night and down to the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms. They storms will linger into early Saturday as improving conditions arrive for the weekend. While most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, there will be a spotty shower chance at any time. Highs drop from the middle 80s to the lower 80s. A similar pattern should carry us into next week.

