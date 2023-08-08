Summertime Sickness: How we test for COVID has changed

With summer sicknesses going around, there is a renewed focus on testing for coronavirus.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With summer sicknesses going around, there is a renewed focus on testing for coronavirus. But whether it’s confirmation or peace of mind that consumers are after, accessing that test isn’t the same as it once was.

“Now that I think about it, I used to know earlier in the pandemic how and where to get a PCR test, but I don’t really know that anymore,” Molly Lubin from Madison said.

At the end of July, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services removed an online page filled with COVID testing locations. “This data is no longer being collected or updated as large testing sites have closed and home self-tests are being more widely used,” a DHS spokesperson wrote, referring to local and tribal health departments that still have testing locations on their websites.

According to Dr. David Ottenbaker, vice president of ambulatory clinical programs at Wisconsin SSM Health, viruses typical of the season are contributing to much of the upper respiratory illnesses doctors are seeing now. The “milieu of normal upper respiratory viruses,” now include COVID as well, he said.

PCR tests remain the gold standard, Dr. Ottenbaker says, though at-home tests are also “reliable.” But he advises consumers that PCR tests come with new costs.

At Walgreens, people with insurance may have to pay up to $130 for a PCR test. Finding a PCR test is another challenge. It wasn’t available at CVS.

Even at CVS pharmacies, a rapid antigen test is roughly $70. A CVS spokesperson said that cost kicked in the day after the public health emergency expired in May.

“I would say for the majority of us who want to know if they have COVID or not, doing the rapid antigen tests [is] certainly an adequate a route to go,” Dr. Ottenbaker said.

However, even the at-home tests come with limits.

“Sometimes I don’t test unless I feel like I really need to,” Lubin said, “[because] it’s not there, or I want to save the ones that I have.”

Sheila Stoeckel said in advance of sending her rising 5th grader back to school, “We still have some tests at home. I don’t know if they’re expired. I guess I should look at that.”

According to recommendations published in July, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says expired at-home COVID tests can give inaccurate or invalid results. But the agency also notes that the expiration date can be extended.

The FDA’s list of extended expiration dates can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity

Latest News

With summer sicknesses going around, there is a renewed focus on testing for coronavirus.
Summertime Sickness: How we test for COVID has changed
Five teenagers were arrested early Monday morning after they tried to abandon a stolen car by...
Suspected teenage car thieves caught while waiting for ride share, Madison police report
In all, four 15-year-olds ended up being taken to the Dane co. juvenile reception center while...
Suspected teenage car thieves caught while waiting for ride share, Madison police report
Jeremy Wilz, 21, is accused of first-degree attempted homicide after allegedly shooting at an...
Bond set at $500k for suspect accused of firing at Marshall police