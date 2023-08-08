Summertime Sickness: How we test for COVID has changed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With summer sicknesses going around, there is a renewed focus on testing for coronavirus. But whether it’s confirmation or peace of mind that consumers are after, accessing that test isn’t the same as it once was.

“Now that I think about it, I used to know earlier in the pandemic how and where to get a PCR test, but I don’t really know that anymore,” Molly Lubin from Madison said.

At the end of July, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services removed an online page filled with COVID testing locations. “This data is no longer being collected or updated as large testing sites have closed and home self-tests are being more widely used,” a DHS spokesperson wrote, referring to local and tribal health departments that still have testing locations on their websites.

According to Dr. David Ottenbaker, vice president of ambulatory clinical programs at Wisconsin SSM Health, viruses typical of the season are contributing to much of the upper respiratory illnesses doctors are seeing now. The “milieu of normal upper respiratory viruses,” now include COVID as well, he said.

PCR tests remain the gold standard, Dr. Ottenbaker says, though at-home tests are also “reliable.” But he advises consumers that PCR tests come with new costs.

At Walgreens, people with insurance may have to pay up to $130 for a PCR test. Finding a PCR test is another challenge. It wasn’t available at CVS.

Even at CVS pharmacies, a rapid antigen test is roughly $70. A CVS spokesperson said that cost kicked in the day after the public health emergency expired in May.

“I would say for the majority of us who want to know if they have COVID or not, doing the rapid antigen tests [is] certainly an adequate a route to go,” Dr. Ottenbaker said.

However, even the at-home tests come with limits.

“Sometimes I don’t test unless I feel like I really need to,” Lubin said, “[because] it’s not there, or I want to save the ones that I have.”

Sheila Stoeckel said in advance of sending her rising 5th grader back to school, “We still have some tests at home. I don’t know if they’re expired. I guess I should look at that.”

According to recommendations published in July, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says expired at-home COVID tests can give inaccurate or invalid results. But the agency also notes that the expiration date can be extended.

The FDA’s list of extended expiration dates can be found here.

