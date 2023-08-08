Suspected teenage car thieves caught while waiting for ride share, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Five teens learned the hard way that calling for a ride share may not be the best way to flee from a stolen car, according to a Madison Police Dept. report.

For the several of them accused of giving MPD officers fake names, that did not keep them from being taken into custody either, the police department statement continued.

In all, four 15-year-olds ended up being taken to the Dane co. juvenile reception center while a 17-year-old was booked into the Dane Co. jail.

The teenagers had ditched the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Sun Prairie, in the middle of the E. Washington Ave. and Thierer Rd. intersection around 6 a.m. on Monday, the MPD report stated. When officers caught up to them, officers reported they were trying to get away in a ride share vehicle.

One of the 15-year-old boys had already been taken into custody by officers when he allegedly tried to run from the scene - with his handcuffs still on. He did not make it far before officers caught him again, according to police, who noted that a loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

Investigators say he was also the person who had been driving the stolen vehicle before it was abandoned. He was booked for operating without the owner’s consent, as the driver.

He also is accused of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm as a minor, and escape and obstruction.

The other teens all faced a similar operating without consent count as passengers in the vehicle.

