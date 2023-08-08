Watching some rain chances

Temps on the rise this week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
  • Mainly sunny today
  • Temps in the mid-low 80s next few days
  • Best chance for rain: Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring sunshine again today. Only an isolated shower will be possible by evening. Skies will clear tonight and there will be more sunshine to start the day Wednesday.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

We are tracking two main rain and storm chances this week. Tomorrow’s chances are slight, but there are higher probabilities on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year and into the lower and middle 80s. Drought conditions remain, so any rain will be a good thing. An early look at the weekend shows dry conditions with lots of sunshine on both days. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

The best chance of rain and storms this week will come on Friday with scattered activity around. The weekend at this point looks pretty nice with just an isolated shower. Outdoor activities at this point in time look to be ok with highs into the lower 80s.

