Wisconsin DHS announces free training program for caregivers

Free program launching soon in an effort to fix the shortage.
Still Waters Home Health Agency
Caregiver and elderly woman discussing care.(Monkey Business Images)
By Amanda Olson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that they will be launching a free program to train 10,000 people as certified direct care professionals (CDCPs).

DHS has partnered with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in creating and releasing the course. The main purpose behind it being made available is to try and curb the shortage of caregivers in Wisconsin.

“We are dedicated to supporting our most vulnerable Wisconsinites in living their best lives,” DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge stated. “Through our CDCP initiative, we will grow and strengthen skilled professionals in our workforce who can provide quality care to our older adults and people with disabilities.”

DHS explained that CDCPs provide personal care and home care to aging adults and people with disabilities.

The program is self-paced and will cover a few different topics that officials deem the most important to learn with obtaining the certificate, including; safety, ethics and communication. The majority of candidates can complete this program in about 30 hours, then must pass an exam to obtain their certificate.

To register visit - https://www.wiscaregivercdcp.com/

