Active Weather Coming This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a cloudy and mild day all due to a storm system to the south of us, we’ll begin to see skies beginning to clear early this evening with an isolated chance of mostly toward our northern counties. Overnight that clearing trend continues with temperatures dropping down to the lower 60s. Thursday will be a sunnier, drier, and milder day before we tackle our next weather system at the end of the workweek. Temperatures on Thursday will be hitting just about average for this time of year, into the low 80s. And for the afternoon expect to see winds pick up from the northwest.

Air quality is expected to decrease through the evening and into tomorrow morning as we’re looking at Canadian wildfire smoke moving in.

Friday looks to be our biggest weather day this week with the potential of thunderstorms, potentially severe, for morning and evening. Several short waves will be coming out of the west with the first moving through in the morning. This risk looks to be a smaller area moving through our northwestern counties and then weakening later in the morning. Our next risk will begin early evening with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The biggest threat from these storms is expected to be large hail and damaging winds, with a lower risk of tornadoes.

The weekend will be in two parts. Saturday is looking to be sunny, dry, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, while Sunday is looking to be the wetter day with clouds and showers building in the afternoon.

