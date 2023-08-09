America’s tallest waterslide set to open at Mt. Olympus

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “The waterpark capital of the world” is set to reach new heights, literally, with a waterslide set to be built at a Wisconsin Dells waterpark.

Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park owners announced that the newest attraction will be America’s tallest waterslide. The park plans to open “The Rise of Icarus” next summer.

The waterpark also added that there will be a new outdoor children’s water play area in 2024.

Both new attractions are estimated to cost around $8 million, park officials noted.

Aug. 9, 2024: Rendering of America’s tallest waterslide, The Rise of Icarus, to be built at Mt....
Aug. 9, 2024: Rendering of America’s tallest waterslide, The Rise of Icarus, to be built at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with a planned opening in summer 2024.(Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park)

