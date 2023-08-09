Connecting area youth to downtown Madison: MPD holds first ‘Youth Parade’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department held its first ‘Youth Parade’ on Wednesday on the Capitol Square.

MPD Central District Capt. Mike Hanson said the goal of the event is for children to feel comfortable downtown and for them to know it’s a place they can go with their families to explore all of the great things downtown Madison has to offer.

“It’s the first year and we had this well of a turnout so it can only grow from here and really it’s to celebrate youth and to celebrate downtown as well,” Capt. Hanson said.

Hanson said he hopes the event is something they will hold again in the future while continuing to build a positive relationship between MPD and area youth.

About 120 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County attended MPD's first Youth Parade. (Mackenzie Davis)

“Between our uniformed officers and some of our officers in some specialized positions, just the opportunity to engage in a lowkey, fun way. We’re always recruiting at the Madison Police Department so maybe some of these youth will be officers someday,” he said.

About 120 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County showed up for the loop around the Square.

