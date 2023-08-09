Fmr. Sun Prairie school resource officer accused of sexually assaulting a student

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Sun Prairie school resource officer is accused of sexually assaulting a high school student, Madison police report Wednesday.

Officials with Madison Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested Lamont Crockett, 34, on Wednesday, according to an incident report. He faces a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person or person who works or volunteers with children.

MPD explained that its Special Victims Unit was investigating a sexual assault of a child that happened several years ago in Madison, and was reported recently. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was a student in the Sun Prairie Area School District and Crockett was a Sun Prairie Police Department school resource officer.

SASD leaders said in a message to all families that Crockett was a school resource officer from 2018-2020 at Sun Prairie High School. They noted the Crockett was not a district employee.

“There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children, and so we understand that this information is troubling to hear,” Superintendent Brad Saron and Director of School Operations Annemarie Engdahl said. “While we do not have any information to indicate that these events occurred on school grounds, we are cooperating fully with the Madison and Sun Prairie Police Departments in this investigation.”

The district added that any concerns or questions should be directed to Sun Prairie and Madison’s police departments.

Crockett is currently a law enforcement officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation, MPD continued, noting he has been placed on administrative leave.

The DOJ, Sun Prairie Police Department and Sun Prairie Area School District have all been cooperative in the investigation, MPD indicated.

