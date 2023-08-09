Girls from Eswatini to inspire Wisconsin audiences, raise awareness of sexual abuse

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall-based nonprofit, working to free girls from sexual abuse abroad, is in the States with a message of hope.

Hosea’s Heart operates safe homes in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in the southern tip of Africa. A third of girls in the country experienced some form of sexual violence, according to a report cited by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

“Outside Hosea’s Heart, the girls will say things like, ‘By now maybe I would even be dead. By now I don’t know if [or] where I’d be surviving,” Mary-Kate Martin, executive director and cofounder said.

Celebrating 10 years of freeing and empowering young women, Hosea’s Heart is touring across Wisconsin this month from Sun Prairie to Hartford. Their show features those who have received the care of the nonprofit singing, dancing and performing spoken word to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

“[The production] is not only about being trafficked, but it brings hope and restoration,” Ayanda said. “How a person who has been trafficked, sold out of their homes, can receive Christ and be restored in their lives.” She received help from the nonprofit between the ages of 12 and 21 years old.

Shown another kind of care and welcome Wednesday, a dozen of the young women affiliated with the nonprofit were treated to a spa day in Waterloo.

“Some of these girls have never had anything like this before, and they’re very appreciative so it makes me very happy,” Jennifer Zimmermann, owner of Waterloo Nail and Beauty Salon Jorani Cosmetics, said.

“They wondered, ‘Are we going to be accepted? How will people view us?” Martin said. “They have been warmly wrapped around, so its been special.”

You can register for performances online. Tour dates and locations include the following:

Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Heartland Church (800 Wilburn Rd, Sun Prairie, WI 53590)

Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Woodlands Church (190 Hoover Ave, Plover, WI 54467)

Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Aquinas High School (315 11th St S, La Crosse, WI 54601)

Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Oshkosh Community Church (2351 Ryf Rd, Oshkosh, WI 54904)

Aug. 28 6:30 p.m. Schauer Arts Center (147 N. Rural St. Hartford, WI 53027)

