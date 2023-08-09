Henry Vilas Zoo reports overnight break-in

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Henry Vilas Zoo reported several people broke onto its grounds early Wednesday morning and damaged the entrance to a restaurant there.

Its post revealing the break-in indicated that no animals or people were hurt in the incident.

According to its statement, security guards who work overnight spotted the suspects around 4 a.m. and alerted the Madison Police Dept.

A daily MPD report indicated officers responded to the zoo after they were told three people were causing damage. Its investigation is still ongoing, and the Zoo added it is fully cooperating with the police department.

Zoo officials pointed out that, in addition to the overnight guards, they also have alarms and security cameras in all its buildings.

The suspects did not damage the perimeter fencing, the post stated, adding that the Zoo was able to open as usual on Wednesday.

The Glacier Grill suffered the greatest damage during the break-in, the post indicated. Several windows were broken, which means customers will have to use the side entrance while they are being reported.

The Zoo concluded by thanking the Madison Police Department for getting there so quickly and for their work keeping the neighborhood safe.

