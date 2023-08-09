Janesville school board approves pay increase for certified teaching staff

The Janesville school board approved pay increases for certified teaching staff for the 2023-24 school year.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
The Janesville school board approved pay increases for certified teaching staff for the 2023-24 school year.

The School District of Janesville Board of Education announced the move Tuesday, which authorizes a contract cost-of-living pay increase of 5.9%.

District leaders believe the contract approval rewards longtime educators, while also aiming to attract new hires.

“We know that to drive student achievement, we need to have qualified and caring staff in our classrooms leading instruction,” Superintendent Mark Holzman said. “In this competitive job market, we are investing in our staff while respecting the limits of our budget and being good stewards of taxpayer funding.”

The increase comes after the Janesville Education Association voted to approve the contract proposal.

According to SDJ, more than 88% of district staff live in Rock County and 71% live in Janesville.

