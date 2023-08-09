Madison bikers, visitors suggest changes for the city’s bike routes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are keeping an extra eye on bicycle and pedestrian laws.

A grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will provide MPD with more patrols looking for lawbreakers.

Throughout the past five years in Wisconsin, MPD reports there have been 10,737 pedestrian and cyclist crashes. In 2022 alone, 1,378 pedestrians and 679 bicyclists in Wisconsin were involved in motor vehicle crashes, resulting in 74 and 14 deaths,

Cyclists Believe Madison creates a safe space for cyclists and offered thoughts on the city’s future for when it comes to bike safety.

“I would say one of the best ways to use those grants would be to invest more in infrastructure outside of just painted bike lanes, things like that. If we actually have things like physical barriers that would separate automobiles from bicycles,” Machinery Row Sales Manager Aaron Verbrigghe said.

He wants the city to provide more education for drivers and bikers.

“We get a whole bunch of new students, thousands of new students every single year and a lot of them get around by bicycle and getting them all on the same page making sure that they all know the city,” Verbrigghe said.

Through word of mouth and a few Facebook posts, Madison’s bike routes are attracting people from all over the country.

“We came to Madison because we heard about the fantastic bicycling infrastructure,” New Jersey cyclist Chris Golinski said. “And we met friends from Colorado here mid-way here across the United States and we rode all around the lakes and rode to Mount Horeb and we’re having a great time.”

All the way from New Jersey Chris and his wife Darlene say thus far, drivers are courteous and the scenery caught their attention.

“I really enjoyed the wildflowers that were planted alongside; all the butterflies and the beautiful birds and the whooping cranes,” Darlene Golinski said. “It’s just gorgeous.”

Their friend Laura from Colorado joined the journey. She says figuring out the starting mark of the trails was confusing.

“Signage would be helpful to those who are not familiar with the area and a list of where the restrooms are so we can gauge ourselves on how far we can stop here, or can we keep going because we have something 5 miles down the road,” Colorado Cyclist Laura Faeth said.

Verbrigghe reminds new and longtime riders of the importance of visibility on the road.

According to Wisconsin statutes, bicycles are considered vehicles. They have the same rights on the roadways as motor vehicles and they must obey the rules of the road like any other vehicle.

Tips from MPD:

Pedestrians should not suddenly move into the path of a closely approaching vehicle that does not have sufficient time to yield for them.

Motorists should look for bicycles in the opposing lane to them before they turn left. The most common cause of bicycle crashes is a motorist making a left turn across the path of an oncoming bicycle.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.