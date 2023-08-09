Madison Mini-Marathon road closure schedule

Runners participate in the Madison Mini-Marathon in 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Several downtown streets will close Saturday morning to give runners room in the Madison Mini-Marathon.

The Streets Division is letting people know about the rolling closures which will include roads spanning from downtown to the UW Arboretum. When runners are near, vehicles will not be allowed to cross the route of the marathon, traffic engineers explained.

Runners take off around 7 a.m. and most of them are expected to cross the finish line around 3:30 a.m. The length of time each road is closed varies, with the time increasing from just 18 minutes at locations near the start of the race to nearly two-and-a-half hours for the roads near the finish line. The city hopes to have all roads open again by noon.

The Mini-Marathon website offers information about the route, and the Streets Division released a table showing when runners are expected to reach certain intersections along the way. (below) The city is also pointing people to its website for changes to Madison Metro routes because of the event.

Madison Mini-Marathon Route Schedule

IntersectionsEarliest ArrivalLatest DepartureDuration
Park Street at State Street Mall7:00 a.m.7:18 a.m.0:18
Park and Langdon7:00 a.m.7:18 a.m.0:18
Langdon and Wisconsin7:03 a.m.7:28 a.m.0:25
Wisconsin and Mifflin7:05 a.m.7:33 a.m.0:28
Mifflin and Carroll7:05 a.m.7:34 a.m.0:29
Carroll and Washington 7:05 a.m.7:35 a.m.0:29
Washington and Commuter Path7:09 a.m.7:45 a.m.0:36
Commuter Path and Mills7:11 a.m.7:53 a.m.0:41
Mills and Arboretum Drive7:16 a.m.8:06 a.m.0:50
Arboretum and McCay Center7:27 a.m.8:40 a.m.1:13
McCaffrey and Seminole7:31 a.m.8:51 a.m.1:20
Seminole and Manitou7:31 a.m.8:52 a.m.1:20
Manitou and Nakoma7:34 a.m.9:01 a.m.1:27
Nakoma and Monroe7:35 a.m.9:05 a.m.1:29
Monroe and Breese Terrace7:43 a.m.9:29 a.m.1:45
Breese and University7:46 a.m.9:36 a.m.1:50
University and Walnut7:48 a.m.9:44 a.m.1:55
Walnut and Observatory7:50 a.m.9:49 a.m.1:58
Walnut and Lot 60 Ramp7:51 a.m.9:52 a.m.2:01
Howard Temin and Elm7:59 a.m.10:17 a.m.2:17
Elm and Observatory8:00 a.m.10:19 a.m.2:18
Observatory and Charter8:03 a.m.10:27 a.m.2:24
Charter and University8:03 a.m.10:29 a.m.2:25
University and Park8:05 a.m.10:33 a.m.2:28
FINISH: Park Street and State Street Mall8:05 a.m.10:34 a.m.2:29

