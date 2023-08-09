Madison Mini-Marathon road closure schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Several downtown streets will close Saturday morning to give runners room in the Madison Mini-Marathon.

The Streets Division is letting people know about the rolling closures which will include roads spanning from downtown to the UW Arboretum. When runners are near, vehicles will not be allowed to cross the route of the marathon, traffic engineers explained.

Runners take off around 7 a.m. and most of them are expected to cross the finish line around 3:30 a.m. The length of time each road is closed varies, with the time increasing from just 18 minutes at locations near the start of the race to nearly two-and-a-half hours for the roads near the finish line. The city hopes to have all roads open again by noon.

The Mini-Marathon website offers information about the route, and the Streets Division released a table showing when runners are expected to reach certain intersections along the way. (below) The city is also pointing people to its website for changes to Madison Metro routes because of the event.

Madison Mini-Marathon Route Schedule

Intersections Earliest Arrival Latest Departure Duration Park Street at State Street Mall 7:00 a.m. 7:18 a.m. 0:18 Park and Langdon 7:00 a.m. 7:18 a.m. 0:18 Langdon and Wisconsin 7:03 a.m. 7:28 a.m. 0:25 Wisconsin and Mifflin 7:05 a.m. 7:33 a.m. 0:28 Mifflin and Carroll 7:05 a.m. 7:34 a.m. 0:29 Carroll and Washington 7:05 a.m. 7:35 a.m. 0:29 Washington and Commuter Path 7:09 a.m. 7:45 a.m. 0:36 Commuter Path and Mills 7:11 a.m. 7:53 a.m. 0:41 Mills and Arboretum Drive 7:16 a.m. 8:06 a.m. 0:50 Arboretum and McCay Center 7:27 a.m. 8:40 a.m. 1:13 McCaffrey and Seminole 7:31 a.m. 8:51 a.m. 1:20 Seminole and Manitou 7:31 a.m. 8:52 a.m. 1:20 Manitou and Nakoma 7:34 a.m. 9:01 a.m. 1:27 Nakoma and Monroe 7:35 a.m. 9:05 a.m. 1:29 Monroe and Breese Terrace 7:43 a.m. 9:29 a.m. 1:45 Breese and University 7:46 a.m. 9:36 a.m. 1:50 University and Walnut 7:48 a.m. 9:44 a.m. 1:55 Walnut and Observatory 7:50 a.m. 9:49 a.m. 1:58 Walnut and Lot 60 Ramp 7:51 a.m. 9:52 a.m. 2:01 Howard Temin and Elm 7:59 a.m. 10:17 a.m. 2:17 Elm and Observatory 8:00 a.m. 10:19 a.m. 2:18 Observatory and Charter 8:03 a.m. 10:27 a.m. 2:24 Charter and University 8:03 a.m. 10:29 a.m. 2:25 University and Park 8:05 a.m. 10:33 a.m. 2:28 FINISH: Park Street and State Street Mall 8:05 a.m. 10:34 a.m. 2:29

