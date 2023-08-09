Madison Police searching for suspects in gas station robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for two people accused of pulling out a gun and robbing a gas station last week on Madison’s south side.

The Madison Police Department stated the suspects allegedly robbed the Lucky Seven gas station on the 2700 block of W. Beltline Highway. Police were called to the store around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

MPD released pictures of the suspects seen at the gas station.

Madison Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station on the city's south side. (Madison Police Department)

Anyone who could identify the suspects was urged to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online. People can also send tips directly to Detective Kenneth Mosley at kmosley@cityofmadison.com

Officers indicated the investigation was ongoing.

