Man accused of attempted homicide on Madison’s south side pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in an attempted homicide on Madison’s south side last month pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records.

Phillip Walker Jr., 18, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of felony bail jumping for the shooting on Sunday, July 23, in the 2900 block of Coho Street, near Fish Hatchery Road.

A Dane County court commissioner set his bond at $250,000 last month.

Walker was arrested after members of the SWAT team served a warrant at a home in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail, MPD stated, adding that multiple guns were recovered. The criminal complaint against Walker pointed out that the gun used in the shooting was found on a woman who was in the home at the time.

MPD previously indicated the 18-year-old victim was found around 5:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 2900 block of Coho St. The criminal complaint states the victim’s mother had called 911 saying her son had been shot.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 4 for a pre-trial conference, court records show.

