Suspect in fatal Madison hit-and-run has new warrant against her for different case

Waunakee Police say this photo of Tiambra Walker was taken on Oct. 21, 2021 because she drove...
Waunakee Police say this photo of Tiambra Walker was taken on Oct. 21, 2021 because she drove off without paying for gas. This was used to help officials identify her as the suspect in a hit-and-run in Madison later that day.(Courtesy of Waunakee Police Dept.)
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Madison six months ago has a new warrant against her after she did not show up for a court date, linked to another hit-and-run two years ago.

Tiambra Walker is accused of being the driver of the blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that struck a 66-year-old man and his dog as they were walking on Schroeder Road, near Struck Street, on the night of February 15.

A bench warrant was filed on Monday for Walker, signed by Dane County Judge Josann Reynolds, after she failed to show up for a probation review hearing for a 2021 hit-and-run case, in which she pleaded guilty to two out of four hit-and-run charges. She was sentenced to three years’ probation and was out on bail with the condition that she could not drive at the time of the fatal Schroeder Road crash.

There is an arrest warrant out for Walker in the February crash. She faces charges of three felonies- hit and run-involve death, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and bail jumping- felony.

Walker is listed as being 5′1″ tall, weighing 105 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. Court documents show she has a Chicago, Illinois address.

A 15-page criminal complaint details interviews with several witnesses from the night of Feb. 15 when Walker allegedly hit the man, later identified as 66-year-old Stephen Fleck, and his dog.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity

Latest News

Fickell also said at the tail end of camp, managing his guys hit count is important.
Badgers wrap camp from UW-Platteville
Community raises over 100K for pancreatic cancer during UW Health’s 9th Annual Roll & Stroll
Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer supports research, care
Central Texan receives dozens of unsolicited Covid tests all charged to her Medicare
Summertime Sickness: How we test for COVID has changed
With summer sicknesses going around, there is a renewed focus on testing for coronavirus.
Summertime Sickness: How we test for COVID has changed