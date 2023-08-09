Suspect in fatal Madison hit-and-run has new warrant against her for different case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Madison six months ago has a new warrant against her after she did not show up for a court date, linked to another hit-and-run two years ago.

Tiambra Walker is accused of being the driver of the blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that struck a 66-year-old man and his dog as they were walking on Schroeder Road, near Struck Street, on the night of February 15.

A bench warrant was filed on Monday for Walker, signed by Dane County Judge Josann Reynolds, after she failed to show up for a probation review hearing for a 2021 hit-and-run case, in which she pleaded guilty to two out of four hit-and-run charges. She was sentenced to three years’ probation and was out on bail with the condition that she could not drive at the time of the fatal Schroeder Road crash.

There is an arrest warrant out for Walker in the February crash. She faces charges of three felonies- hit and run-involve death, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and bail jumping- felony.

Walker is listed as being 5′1″ tall, weighing 105 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. Court documents show she has a Chicago, Illinois address.

A 15-page criminal complaint details interviews with several witnesses from the night of Feb. 15 when Walker allegedly hit the man, later identified as 66-year-old Stephen Fleck, and his dog.

