Teen dies in toy wagon crash in Vernon Co.

LA FARGE, Wis. (WMTV) – One teen died on Friday after a toy wagon crashed and went down a steep embankment in the town of Whitestown, the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday night.

Seventeen-year-old Marvin Miller was in the wagon, along with another man and a 12-year-old boy, heading down a hill on Indian Creek Road, in rural La Farge, according to a post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the wagon went off the right side of the road just past Dutch Hollow Road before hitting a tree. The force of the collision knocked all three of them out of the wagon and sent them down the embankment.

The other man in the wagon at the time, Ervin Miller, was hurt in the crash but managed to go find help, the statement continued. He was treated for his injuries the next day at a clinic.

The 12-year-old boy was first taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare and later moved to UW Health, in Madison, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson credited emergency responders with taking “extensive life-saving measures” while treating Marvin Miller. However, they were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller’s death and the crash remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, along with the county coroner’s office, the post noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.