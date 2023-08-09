Temperatures a bit warmer to end the week

The weekend looking nice
Increasing clouds today, with a stray shower possible later in the evening.
Increasing clouds today, with a stray shower possible later in the evening.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Increasing clouds today
  • Higher humidity to end workweek
  • Rain chances on Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A summer-like pattern continues as we head through the end of the week. We can expect above-normal temperatures with highs in the 80s, tolerable humidity, and at times some chances of rain. Right now, it looks like Friday offers up the best chance of a more organized shower and storm activity. Outside of that, only a few isolated showers are possible.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly sunny skies will turn to partly cloudy today. Highs into the middle 80 with a light southwesterly wind of 5-10 mph. Isolated showers are possible late tonight, otherwise partly cloudy skies with lows into the lower 60s. Back to sunshine tomorrow with highs into the lower 80s. Clear tomorrow night and down to the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms. Improving conditions arrive for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry and warm.  Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. A similar pattern should carry us into next week.

