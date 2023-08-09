Temperatures a bit warmer to end the week

Increasing clouds today

Higher humidity to end workweek

Rain chances on Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A summer-like pattern continues as we head through the end of the week. We can expect above-normal temperatures with highs in the 80s, tolerable humidity, and at times some chances of rain. Right now, it looks like Friday offers up the best chance of a more organized shower and storm activity. Outside of that, only a few isolated showers are possible.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly sunny skies will turn to partly cloudy today. Highs into the middle 80 with a light southwesterly wind of 5-10 mph. Isolated showers are possible late tonight, otherwise partly cloudy skies with lows into the lower 60s. Back to sunshine tomorrow with highs into the lower 80s. Clear tomorrow night and down to the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms. Improving conditions arrive for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry and warm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. A similar pattern should carry us into next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.