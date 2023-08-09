Tennessee man accused of recording in Alliant Energy Center bathroom during CrossFit games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Tennessee man is accused of recording cellphone video while in the men’s bathroom during the CrossFit games, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office explains Thai Tran was taken into custody after deputies who were working the Games were alerted that someone had been recording in a bathroom at the Alliant Energy Center.

Deputies found Tran, 44, and the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, man agreed to hand over his phone, the statement continued. Investigators reported finding videos taken that day as well as ones from the previous day.

Tran was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail and appeared in court on Tuesday. He faces a charge of possessing an intimate representation without consent. During his initial appearance, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set a $500 signature bond for Thai.

His next court date is set for Sept. 1.

